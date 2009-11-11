MARTIN BELL BACKS SMEATON

Martin Bell OBE visited Glasgow on Saturday 7 November 2009 to support John Smeaton in his campaign for a Westminster seat in the Glasgow North East by-election.Supporting John’s campaign, Martin Bell urged the people of Glasgow North East to ‘rise up against the tyranny of the political class’ and called for ‘an insurrection by the people’.Martin further said: ‘John Smeaton is the epitome of a local hero. Thursday is an opportunity for democracy. We can break the mould.’During the day, Martin and John were briefed by children’s charity Chas and visited Reidvale Adventure Playground, both based in the constituency. They held a meeting at the Corinthian, met local shoppers and independent traders at the Forge Indoor Market and rounded off their day with a visit to Alexandra Parade to meet local football team, East End United, a team which John and the Jury Team have been supporting.